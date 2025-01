Whether you’re new to cannabis or an old hand, you can’t beat the convenience of pre-rolled joints. Just for you, we’ve taken our top shelf flower and made it into exactly that! Available in single pre-rolls and half gram 10 packs. Pirate Cake is a hybrid strain created through the crossing of Wedding Cake with Kush Mint. This bud has a sweet and citrusy vanilla flavor with hints of berries and a touch of pine. The high will make your mind feel euphoric, leaving your body to be washed over with a stimulating tingly effect. Pirate Cake is often chosen to help with conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps.

