Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. This sweetly scented bud is a favorite amongst staff. Purple Punch was created by crossing Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. Taking in a whiff, the initial scent is grape candy mixed with blueberry muffins. Who wouldn’t want that in their pipe? You’ll probably want to save this smoke for dinnertime. While it enhances appetite, it also sends you into a relaxed state, helping you drift off to dreamland.

