Our Blunts Cones are potent, slow-burning, and taste delicious. Packed generously with freshly ground top buds from quality indoor cannabis flower. Runtz Buttonz is a hybrid strain made by crossing Runtz with Rainbow Chip. Runtz Buttonz has a fruity sweet taste with a hint of sour citrus and creamy cheese. The aroma is very similar, with a fruity arrangement. The Runtz Buttonz high will hit you rushing through your brain with clear focus. Next your body will soon succumb to a heavy physical relaxation. Runtz Buttonz is often said to be perfect for helping with a variety of conditions including chronic stress or anxiety, depression, chronic pain and arthritis.

