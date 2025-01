Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. This Sativa is our most energizing strain. Boosting creativity and liveliness. Smelling of zesty lemon and lime this fruity strain was created using the legendary Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Expect to be running around your house after smoking, hopefully getting some chores done!

