Our top shelf flower is grown in our state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. Grown under LED lights, without pesticides and tended to 365 days a year by our garden team. Carefully crafted to be used in a variety of methods. From blunts to body balms, you can sit comfortably knowing our flower is behind your high. What do you get when crossing Jet Fuel Gelato and Dosilato? Oh, just this tantalizing little strain we like to call Waffle Cone. It’s a relaxing high without being stuck to the couch. Pairing well with creative or social activities. You’ll be able to recognize it by it’s buttery vanilla and honey notes and sweet flavors.

