Agent X Live Resin Disposable (500mg)

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Agent X greets consumers with a uniquely complex and potent terpene profile that smells like apples, cheese, and asphalt with hints of floral undertones. We bred Agent X by crossing two of our most popular strains, Atomic Apple (Triangle Mints & Apple Fritter) and Xeno #1 (Zkittlez x Kush Mints). The result is a hybrid so high in THC that it may leave you feeling hazy, happy, and powerfully sedated after only a few hits. The buds of this strain are light green with long tangerine-colored pistils, and a stunning coating of crystals. With a total cannabinoid profile approaching 40%, Agent X may be the secret weapon high-tolerance smokers have been looking for.

Agent X is a 2022 weed strain from Alien Labs that is a mix of hit strains Atomic Apple and Xeno #1. Inside those parents are Apple Fritter, Triangle Mints, Kush Mints, and Zkittlez. Bred and grown for Alien Labs, Agent X looks super-green and icy, with a fuel, Z, and mint smell and taste. The perfectly balanced hybrid hits very strong, with an uplifting head effect and a relaxed body vibe.

AlienLabs
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
