We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Home
Shop
Concentrates
Cartridges
Apollo 41 Live Resin Disposable (500mg)
Apollo 41 Live Resin Disposable (500mg)
by
AlienLabs
THC —
CBD —
Potency
About this product
Apollo 41 is a hybrid strain crossing ACKM #8 x Gelato 41 by Alien Labs x Kalya, with a gelato-heavy flavor and fruit/sweet note on the backend.
Show more
Select best offer nearby
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
AlienLabs
Shop products
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
Show more
Notice a problem?
Report this item