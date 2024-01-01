Melonade Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)

by AlienLabs
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Winning 1st place at HighTimes first legal Cannabis Cup for best sativa, Melonade is a sweet, resin covered cross of Watermelon Zkittlez and Lemon Tree. Incredible notes of citrus and melon will warp you into another time space continuum.

About this strain

The award-winning Melonade was created by breeder Midwest Best from Watermelon Zkittlez x Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.

About this brand

AlienLabs
We are a craft Cannabis company from Northern California. Specializing in high quality and exotic strains.
