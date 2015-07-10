AlienLabs
Milky Way
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Milky Way effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!