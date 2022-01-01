About this product
This green-and-black flip torch flip lighter is the ideal companion for outdoor activities like camping, thanks to its glow-in-the-dark feature. This torch lighter, with the quote, come to the dark side is fascinating. It is made of strong and lightweight materials which feature a Star Wars-inspired phrase. This will spark interest in those who are fans of the said movie. Don’t miss out on these and hurry while stocks last.
Key Features:
Has a printed text “Come to the dark side” which is Star Wars-inspired.
Come in green and black colors.
Is made up of durable materials.
Weighs 0.33lbs.
Affordably cheap.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
