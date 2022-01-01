This green-and-black flip torch flip lighter is the ideal companion for outdoor activities like camping, thanks to its glow-in-the-dark feature. This torch lighter, with the quote, come to the dark side is fascinating. It is made of strong and lightweight materials which feature a Star Wars-inspired phrase. This will spark interest in those who are fans of the said movie. Don’t miss out on these and hurry while stocks last.



Key Features:



Has a printed text “Come to the dark side” which is Star Wars-inspired.

Come in green and black colors.

Is made up of durable materials.

Weighs 0.33lbs.

Affordably cheap.