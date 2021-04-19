Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Blue Dream is a classic, and it’s easy to understand why. With a flavor like blueberry pie and effects that are both uplifting and creative, it’s no wonder Blue Dream is a fan favorite. Enjoy this sativa-heavy hybrid when you want to let your thoughts take shape, and let it relax your body while you let your creativity soar.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Blueberry, Sweet, Fruity

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Blueberry and Haze