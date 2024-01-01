Governmint Oasis - 3.5g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Governmint Oasis - 3.5g (Hybrid)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant

GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. Like its name suggests, GovernMint Oasis has a sharp minty flavor accented by sour lemon-lime and hints of creamy sage and other savory herbs. The aroma is even more vibrant, with a sour minty overtone accented by spicy gas, sour lemon-lime and a punch of herbal sage. The high will hit you full-force as soon as you exhale, slamming into your brain with a sense of lifted euphoria that instantly wipes away any bad moods or racing thoughts.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Minty, Funky
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Tingly, Sleepy
Lineage: GMO x Kush Mints

About this strain

GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. GovernMint Oasis is often as much as 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GovernMint Oasis’ effects include sleepy, tingly and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GovernMint Oasis when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and insomnia. Bred by Purple City Genetics, GovernMint Oasis features flavors like herbal and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of GovernMint Oasis typically ranges from $50–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GovernMint Oasis, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item