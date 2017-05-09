Grapefruit PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Sativa)

by Almora
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Grapefruit is a longtime marijuana classic, a heady blend of the hybrid Cinderella 99 and a sativa bred specifically for its grapefruit flavor. This strain packs a decidedly cerebral punch, with a major mood boost and intense euphoria.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet, Grapefruit, Sour
Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Energetic
Lineage: Cinderella 99 X unknown Sativa

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99 unknown landrace sativa devised by Nectar Seeds. Grapefruit is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Grapefruit are happy and euphoric. Leafly customers tell us Grapefruit effects make them feel energized and creative. Bred by Positronic Seeds, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is Limonene. Grapefruit features a sweet, tropical flavor profile and citrus, grapefruit aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with Arthritis Chronic Pain, and migraines. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

