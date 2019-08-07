With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Like sunshine in smoke, Lemon Tree (AKA Lemon Tree Kush) is a wonderfully euphoric, perfectly balanced companion that may overwhelm the unprepared or uninitiated. Lemon Tree tastes exactly like you’d expect, but with a diesel kick that may catch you off guard if you can detect it through the super sour citrus. If life gives you lemons, make it a Lemon Tree and enjoy.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sour, Citrus, Diesel

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly

Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel