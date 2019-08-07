Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Like sunshine in smoke, Lemon Tree (AKA Lemon Tree Kush) is a wonderfully euphoric, perfectly balanced companion that may overwhelm the unprepared or uninitiated. Lemon Tree tastes exactly like you’d expect, but with a diesel kick that may catch you off guard if you can detect it through the super sour citrus. If life gives you lemons, make it a Lemon Tree and enjoy.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sour, Citrus, Diesel

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly

Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel