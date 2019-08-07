About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Like sunshine in smoke, Lemon Tree (AKA Lemon Tree Kush) is a wonderfully euphoric, perfectly balanced companion that may overwhelm the unprepared or uninitiated. Lemon Tree tastes exactly like you’d expect, but with a diesel kick that may catch you off guard if you can detect it through the super sour citrus. If life gives you lemons, make it a Lemon Tree and enjoy.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sour, Citrus, Diesel
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly
Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.