With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Peach is an incredibly rare Indica-dominant hybrid strain with relatively unknown genetics, although it is commonly agreed among cannabis users that it is a cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain. The Peach high delivers an immediate onset of a mildly uplifting euphoria that leaves you slightly energized with a sense of focus and motivation, finished with an aroma of peach cobbler and taste of spicy peach that sweetens upon exhale.
Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Peach, Spicy, Sweet Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Energized Lineage: OG Kush x Unknown strains
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.