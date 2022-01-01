With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Rainmaker is a happy hybrid that won’t rain on anyone’s parade. One taste of this cheesy, skunky strain and you’ll feel a relaxing body high that’s best for afternoons and evenings. Expect a happy head high with a side of hunger, too - better have some snacks ready.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Skunk, Cheese, Citrus

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset