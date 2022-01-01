About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Rainmaker is a happy hybrid that won’t rain on anyone’s parade. One taste of this cheesy, skunky strain and you’ll feel a relaxing body high that’s best for afternoons and evenings. Expect a happy head high with a side of hunger, too - better have some snacks ready.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Skunk, Cheese, Citrus
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry
Lineage: Cross between Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
