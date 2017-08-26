Aloha Botanics
Purple Diesel
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Purple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
397 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!