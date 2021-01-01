About this product

GG # 4 is a Sativa-dominant hybrid famous for its high THC content. This strain gets its name because of the resin that collects on the scissors when trimming. GG # 4 has several parents due to extensive backcrossing – Sour Diesel, Sour Dubb, Chem's Sister, and Chocolate Diesel. The aroma is very strong and is mostly diesel with notes of chocolate and coffee. The effect is heavy-handed, as this is a couch-locking strain. You will feel the effect immediately and it will "glue" you to the couch and deliver relaxation and euphoria. Not exactly a strain to use in the morning, GG # 4 is more suited to a day off from work or to end the day.