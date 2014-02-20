Alter Farms
Jack Frost
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Experience: Sativa effect; Uplifting and fun, Jack Frost is a great social or active strain.
Nose: Earth, wood, and pine.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophylene, Linolene, Myrcene, Humilene
THC: 20-24% CBD: 0%
Nose: Earth, wood, and pine.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophylene, Linolene, Myrcene, Humilene
THC: 20-24% CBD: 0%
Jack Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
369 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!