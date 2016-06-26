Alter Farms
Shark Shock
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Lineage: White Widow x Skunk #1 x CBD Crew
Experience: A well balanced THC/CBD high to calm the body without clouding the mind.
Nose: Reminiscent of an orange vanilla creamsickle.
Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
THC: 4-6% CBD: 10-12%
Shark Shock effects
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
