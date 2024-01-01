About this product
1g - Live Resin - Yahemi
Ya Hemi, also called Ya-Hemi and Yahemi, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonatta and Project 4516. Ya Hemi is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ya Hemi effects include giggly, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ya Hemi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, and depression, and stress. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, Ya Hemi features flavors like citrus, violet, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ya Hemi typically ranges from $26–$100. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ya Hemi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.