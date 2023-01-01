We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.
"Amazing orange flavor and calming effects make this Indica an all-star standout.
Genetics: (TK X Ghost OG) X Clementine
Flavors: Orange, candy, sweet
Effects: Relaxation, pain relief, mood elevation
Terpenes: β-caryophyllene, d-limonene, linalool"
