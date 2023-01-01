We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.
"A delightful fusion of grape and chocolate flavors lead to powerful effects with this aesthetically appealing strain.
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x Grape Pie
Flavors: Grape, fuel, chocolate
Effects: Pain relief, sedation, relaxation
Terpenes: β-caryophyllene, β-myrcene, linalool"
