We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.



"A delightful fusion of grape and chocolate flavors lead to powerful effects with this aesthetically appealing strain.



Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x Grape Pie



Flavors: Grape, fuel, chocolate



Effects: Pain relief, sedation, relaxation



Terpenes: β-caryophyllene, β-myrcene, linalool"

