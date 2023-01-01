We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.

"Intricate notes of sweet red wine and basil combine to produce an energizing effect known to stimulate creativity.



Genetics: Dosido x Purple Punch



Flavors: Grape, basil, earthy



Effects: Energized, mood elevation, creativity



Terpenes: d-limonene, β-caryophyllene, a-bisabolol"

