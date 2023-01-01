We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.



"A combination of savory and wholesome notes tease the palate. Garlic, butter, and a hint of umami lead to an intricate blend of lingering flavors.



Genetics: GMO x Double Burger



Flavors: Savory, garlic butter, gas



Effects: Stress relief, mood elevation, relaxation



Terpenes: β-caryophyllene, d-limonene, nerolidol 2"

