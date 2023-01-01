Rolled exclusively with whole flower and ready to smoke, our Pre-Rolls are a convenient way to take your favorite AMAZE strain on your next adventure.
Available in single and 5-packs, every pre-roll contains 0.5g of premium flower. "Gas, diesel, creamy, and slightly berry - this flavorful Hybrid has an incredible pungent aroma and taste that can linger on the palate.
Genetics: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherb
Flavors: Gas, musky, creamy
Effects: Relaxation, pain relief, mood elevation
Terpenes: β-caryophyllene, d-limonene, linalool"
