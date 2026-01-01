About this product
AmeriCanna's 2 pack "Dogwalkers" are an excellent budget alternative to the 6 pack.
These 2 packs come with 2 fully loaded 0.65 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.
Flower - Cherry Bomb
Rosin - Lemon Zkittles
These 2 packs come with 2 fully loaded 0.65 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.
Flower - Cherry Bomb
Rosin - Lemon Zkittles
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
AmeriCanna's 2 pack "Dogwalkers" are an excellent budget alternative to the 6 pack.
These 2 packs come with 2 fully loaded 0.65 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.
Flower - Cherry Bomb
Rosin - Lemon Zkittles
These 2 packs come with 2 fully loaded 0.65 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand in house using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.
Flower - Cherry Bomb
Rosin - Lemon Zkittles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.
The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.
The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.
We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003480
Notice a problem?Report this item