BRIGHT LED LIGHTS – Built-in LED lights will illuminate your surroundings so you can accurately examine details and 1 special UV light can easily swift light for different purposes.

TWO-WAY SWITCH – Two-way switch turns adds UV LED lighting to increase contrast in the image enhancing clearness of small details and making it easier to view samples

FOLDABLE, DURABLE – Made of durable and lightweight aluminum alloy and plastic housing, this loupe resists wear and tear and damage caused when transporting or using; Simply fold it up when not in use and carry it as needed

DOUBLE LENSES – This jewelry magnifier is equipped with two separate lenses for different degrees of magnification; The primary lens is 30x22mm; the supplementary lens is 60x12mm. Each lens has its appropriate use



A magnifying glass designed to optically improve your vision of fine details of small objects to aid in your inspection. Each jeweler’s loupe features a primary 30x and a supplementary 60x zoom lens to provide two levels of magnification and cover many applications. A two-way light switch turns on ultra-bright LED lighting for each lens to enhance clarity of smaller details. These lenses are encased in a plastic housing, shielded by an aluminum case that protects the glass loupe from wear and tear use. The swivel case folds into the eye loupe at a 360° angle to compact the magnifying glass, which can fit in pockets and other small compartments.



APPLICATIONS

Use the loupe magnifier to enlarge finer details of small objects in a wide range of applications. Uses beyond inspecting jewelry include observing stamps, watches, semiconductors, coins, model figures, and other hobby objects. You may also use the loupe magnifier to inspect your plants for healthy growth and determining whether you can begin your harvest.

