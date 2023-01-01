AmGrowS Worm Castings are the most potent soil enhancer on the market and provides your plants exactly what they need, exactly when they need it. Packed with loads of rich nutrients, these worm castings will give your plants an immediate boost, as well as provide nutrition for the long-term.



Best of all, you don't have to worry about chemicals, additives, or any toxic ingredients mixed into this bag. You get 100% pure, all natural worm castings that will be your secret weapon in the journey to grow the perfect plant.



Worm castings truly are a plant “super food.” The more you learn about earthworm castings, the more you start to realize just how amazing they are. They're simple to use, produce fantastic results, and give you the most “bang for your buck.” With that being said, not all worm casting products are the same. Before you decide to try castings out for yourself, it's important to make sure you know what you're getting.



100% Pure Worm Castings

Premium African Nightcrawler Worm Castings

Nutrient-Rich Organic Soil Supplement

Made from all natural ingredients

No Chemicals

No Additives

No Fillers

Instant boost to plants

Long-term growth formula

Safe for all types of plants

