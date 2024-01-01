Sugar (1g): Lilac Diesel

by Anarchy Extracts
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
A hydrocarbon refined concentrate made from dry & cured cannabis.

About this strain

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

About this brand

Anarchy Extracts
Michigan Made, unleashing chaos in stores near you.
Rooted in Detroit's cannabis culture, the Anarchy family has been processing concentrate since 2014. Anarchy Extracts' mission is to provide clean, affordable concentrates. Now introducing Infused Pre-rolls!

  • MI, US: AU-P-000210
