Sugar (1g): Super Lemon Haze

by Anarchy Extracts
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A hydrocarbon refined concentrate made from dry & cured cannabis.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Anarchy Extracts
Anarchy Extracts
Shop products
Michigan Made, unleashing chaos in stores near you.
Rooted in Detroit's cannabis culture, the Anarchy family has been processing concentrate since 2014. Anarchy Extracts' mission is to provide clean, affordable concentrates. Now introducing Infused Pre-rolls!

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000210
Notice a problem?Report this item