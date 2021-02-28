About this product
Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, followed by pinene and ocimene. According to growers, Grapes and Cream flowers into tight and extremely frosty buds. This original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Grapes and Cream include Bruce Banner, Citrus Farmer, Carl Sagan, and T-1000.
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.