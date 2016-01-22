About this product
Kool-Aid is a 60/40 Sativa-dominant hybrid strain. Preferred for daytime use, Kool-Aid provides uplifting effects that inspire the mind while easing the body into a relaxed state. Hashy notes of sweet lavender and grape flavor
About this strain
Electric Kool Aid is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by crossing Purple Diesel and Cherry Pie. Preferred for daytime use, Electric Kool Aid provides uplifting effects that inspire the mind while easing the body into a relaxed state. Hashy notes of sweet lavender and grape flavor the sparkling crystal-covered buds, which can take on a stunning periwinkle blue coloration.
Electric Kool Aid effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Headache
17% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.