About this product
Marshmallow OG -Indica dominant strain. Is a creamy and gassy flavor accented by nutty honey and a touch of fruitiness. Smoking these frosty buds offers a balanced high first felt as uplifted euphoria followed by complete relaxation.
About this strain
Marshmallow OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Marshmallow OG - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Marshmallow OG effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
