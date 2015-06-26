About this product
Rollex OG Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid. Consists of pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. Helps to deal with stress and muscle tension.
About this strain
Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension.
Rollex OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
