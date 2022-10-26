A pack of seven (7) strain specific, whole gram pre rolls (7g total) by Applegate Valley Organics (AVO). Blackberry Kush is a primarily Indica-Dominant strain with the pungent aroma of hash-y, Himalayan spice and jet fuel mixed with a hint of blackberries. The probable offspring of Blackberry and Afghani, this tasty hybrid is considered a pleasant, cough-free smoke which slowly induces a relaxing sedation as it pulls the user onto the couch for pizza and nachos.