Sour Diesel THCa Flower is one of the most famous strains in the cannabis world! Sour Diesel is a 90/10 sativa dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was indoor grown with living soil. This strain has dense light green buds that are very frosty and has a wonderful aroma with notes of herbal, creamy, and diesel! The genetic lineage of Sour Diesel have been lost and debated in the cannabis scene, but it is believed to be a cross between Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk or Northern Lights. Sour Diesel has an incredibly high sativa dominance so one can expect an intense cerebral rush followed by a burst of energetic creativity!



Sour Diesel Specifics:

Genetics – Lineage has been lost and debated. Believed to be Chemdog 91 X Super Skunk or Northern Lights

THCa – 30.9%

Delta 9 THC – 0.188%

Total Cannabinoids – 33.3%



Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing

Smell: Herbal, Creamy, and Diesel

Taste: Same as smell



Small to Medium sized buds that with a medium density.



