Sour Diesel THCa Flower is one of the most famous strains in the cannabis world! Sour Diesel is a 90/10 sativa dominant hybrid type 1 hemp flower that was indoor grown with living soil. This strain has dense light green buds that are very frosty and has a wonderful aroma with notes of herbal, creamy, and diesel! The genetic lineage of Sour Diesel have been lost and debated in the cannabis scene, but it is believed to be a cross between Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk or Northern Lights. Sour Diesel has an incredibly high sativa dominance so one can expect an intense cerebral rush followed by a burst of energetic creativity!

Sour Diesel Specifics:
Genetics – Lineage has been lost and debated. Believed to be Chemdog 91 X Super Skunk or Northern Lights
THCa – 30.9%
Delta 9 THC – 0.188%
Total Cannabinoids – 33.3%

Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, and Relaxing
Smell: Herbal, Creamy, and Diesel
Taste: Same as smell

Small to Medium sized buds that with a medium density.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!

***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED PERIODICALLY***
