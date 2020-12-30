About this product
Feeling blue? With the winning combination of DJ Short Blueberry and Dutch Treat, this might just be the happiest weed we’ve ever smoked. The rich berry taste and a giggly, euphoric high makes this strain one of our all-time favorites. Dutchberry took home the 2016 Dope Cup award presented by Dope Magazine.
Palate and Aroma: rose and raspberry, blood orange, pine and rosemary, with a touch of pistachio
Palate and Aroma: rose and raspberry, blood orange, pine and rosemary, with a touch of pistachio
About this strain
Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.
Dutchberry effects
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.