Artizen Cannabis
OG Sour
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
This perfect sativa/indica balance of Sour Diesel and OG Kush starts with an uplifting happy mind effect that gently eases to body relaxation. Perfect for social activities or just to take the stress of the day.
Palate and Aroma: sweet lemon and lime; diesel, pine and mint
Palate and Aroma: sweet lemon and lime; diesel, pine and mint
Sour OG effects
Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!