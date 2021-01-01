Loading…
Berkel Pre-Roll 1g Joint

by Artsy
Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Grand Daddy Purple

Indica clone only

Grape and Fruity Pebbles smell with some fuel-y undertones, Bubba flavor comes through in the taste

Powerfully relaxing result with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep - also been known to induce munchies
Artsy
Artsy is a group of cultivators, artists & designers focused on creating the highest quality cannabis experience on the market.

Artsy invests and innovates along each step of the grow process with a focus on positive company culture and cultivating a perfect environment for the plants. Artsy's gardens leverage strict cleanliness protocols, pesticide free processes, and heavy pure-water flushes throughout the plant’s life cycle. From the highest quality genetics to meticulously curated grow rooms, Artsy's proven process results in top shelf flower with vivid “curb” appeal, robust terpene profiles, and appropriate THC levels. Artsy flower bags contain hand-trimmed, individually inspected flowers- a level of quality essential to ensuring Artsy customers receive the perfectly sized buds they've come to expect.