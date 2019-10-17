Ascend
1:1 Scooby Snacks HTE Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Scooby Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
131 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!