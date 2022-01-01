About this product
Aster Farms Dozer (AK-47 x Dosi-Do) is a hybrid testing at 24% THC. This strain has major shelf appeal with light green, super frosty nugs and a tight bud structure. Accompanied by a gassy nose with notes of cinnamon, orange and hops this strain is perfect for evening relaxation. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
About this brand
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.