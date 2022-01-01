About this product
Aster Farms Modified Grapes (GMO x Purple Punch) comes in 1/8ths testing at 28% THC. This sungrown, full-spectrum indica is full of terpenes like limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and humulene. This crowd pleaser has a fruity nose and relaxing, euphoric effects perfect for an evening wind down. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.