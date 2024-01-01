About this product
THC-A 1g Indica Pre-Roll $9.99
About this product
About this strain
God’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is a robust indica that leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. God’s Breath is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us God’s Breath effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose God’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, God’s Breath features flavors like grape, vanilla, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal tipped trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed God’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.