THC-A 1g Indica Pre-Roll $9.99

by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product

God's Breath – THC-A 1g Indica Pre-Roll. It's scent combines sweet, earthy notes with hints of spice and herbal undertones, making it quite aromatic. Known for delivering powerful, relaxing effects, it’s often favored by offering a deeply calming and euphoric experience.

About this strain

God’s Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is a robust indica that leaves your body feeling dreamy with powerful blissful calming head-to-toe body effects. God’s Breath is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us God’s Breath effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose God’s Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by unknown breeders, God’s Breath features flavors like grape, vanilla, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. God’s Breath is a fusion of sweet grape candy, vanilla, and floral pine notes that emanate from crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. This strain blooms in hues of dark green and purple with electric orange hairs and crystal tipped trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed God’s Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Astria Farm
At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
