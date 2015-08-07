About this strain
Citrix is a hybrid cannabis strain that draws its genetics from a flavorful Grapefruit mother and a resinous LA Confidential male. Named for its intense orange aroma, Citrix entices the senses before drawing you into its active, clear-headed euphoria. If Citrix makes it into your garden, the telltale signs of a good phenotype include a pungent aroma, disease resistance, heavy yields, rapid vegetative growth, and a dense bud structure.
Citrix effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!