About this strain
The famous Grapefruit strain and the Super Silver Haze come together for a very strong hybrid. A beautiful blend of fruity and spicy flavours with a very cerebral high.
Grapefruit Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
