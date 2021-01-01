ATMAN VAPORIZER
Atman Mini Hummer Herb E-grinder
Product Feature:
1. First E-grinder in the world.
2. Powerful auto grinder with two 18500 Li-ion batteries.
3. Reversal function without stucking by too much loose leaf.
4. Stainless steel screen, with 4 layer Auto-grinder.
5. One power button design, easy to operate.
Product Specification:
Battery capacity 900mah
Working voltage: 6.7v-8.4v
Size: φ62*124mm
Color: Black,Red,Green,Blue
Weight: 330g
How to use:
Firstly, Click the power button for 5 times to turn it on.
Secondly, hold the power button only for 2 seconds and then the
LED light will flash 3 times which indicate the device start to grind.
Thirdly, click the power button 1 time to stop grinding.You can
hold the power button for recycling the auto grinder. To save
power, we advice customers had better turn off the device if you
don’t need it. Click the power button 5 times to turn it off.
How to charge:
Please always charge the device with the charger coming in the
case.
Plug into the device to charge, the lights will turn Red to indicate
the device under charging. When the led light turn to Green
which means the device is fully charged.
Charging time: 2-3hours
USB Charger:5V/1A USB Charger
How to cleaning:
Before cleaning,Make sure the device is stopped working, then
take off the bottom three covers and put into water to clean it.
Make sure it must be dry enough before you load them to the
device again.
Warning:
1. This device can not be applied to soybeans, coffee
beans and other hard shell products. only suitable for
leaves, flowers products usage.
2. Do not expose the device to external heat about 500°F.
3. Do not punture or incineate the device.
4. Do not dismantle the device.
5. Do not drop or cruch the device.
6. Do not touch the grinder when it working.
7. Please keep it dry, never let the device submerget in the
water.
8. Please always keep the device far away from the
children reach.
9. Please always keep the device away from extreme
sources of heat.
10. Please turn off the device when no using it.
This Kit Includes:
1x Atman Mini E- Grinder
1x Atman charger
1x user manual
1x gift box
Warranty Information
ATMAN MINI Hummer comes with 1 year warranty.
