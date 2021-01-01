About this product

Product Feature:

1. First E-grinder in the world.

2. Powerful auto grinder with two 18500 Li-ion batteries.

3. Reversal function without stucking by too much loose leaf.

4. Stainless steel screen, with 4 layer Auto-grinder.

5. One power button design, easy to operate.



Product Specification:

Battery capacity 900mah

Working voltage: 6.7v-8.4v

Size: φ62*124mm

Color: Black,Red,Green,Blue

Weight: 330g



How to use:

Firstly, Click the power button for 5 times to turn it on.

Secondly, hold the power button only for 2 seconds and then the

LED light will flash 3 times which indicate the device start to grind.

Thirdly, click the power button 1 time to stop grinding.You can

hold the power button for recycling the auto grinder. To save

power, we advice customers had better turn off the device if you

don’t need it. Click the power button 5 times to turn it off.



How to charge:

Please always charge the device with the charger coming in the

case.

Plug into the device to charge, the lights will turn Red to indicate

the device under charging. When the led light turn to Green

which means the device is fully charged.

Charging time: 2-3hours

USB Charger:5V/1A USB Charger



How to cleaning:

Before cleaning,Make sure the device is stopped working, then

take off the bottom three covers and put into water to clean it.

Make sure it must be dry enough before you load them to the

device again.



Warning:

1. This device can not be applied to soybeans, coffee

beans and other hard shell products. only suitable for

leaves, flowers products usage.

2. Do not expose the device to external heat about 500°F.

3. Do not punture or incineate the device.

4. Do not dismantle the device.

5. Do not drop or cruch the device.

6. Do not touch the grinder when it working.

7. Please keep it dry, never let the device submerget in the

water.

8. Please always keep the device far away from the

children reach.

9. Please always keep the device away from extreme

sources of heat.

10. Please turn off the device when no using it.



This Kit Includes:

1x Atman Mini E- Grinder

1x Atman charger

1x user manual

1x gift box



Warranty Information

ATMAN MINI Hummer comes with 1 year warranty.