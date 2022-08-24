About this product
GREEDY CHAMBER DUAL TITANIUM COIL 2 PACK
$21.99
The Dual Titanium Coil/Quartz Rod Heating Chamber is compatible with temperature control settings and is designed to heat up quickly for potent and powerful vapor production. Greedy Heating Chambers are sold in packs of 2.
also available in stainless steel coil, Clapton coil, twisted Kanthal coil
About this brand
Atmos RX
Atmos Nation, LLC (“Atmos”) is a global leader and innovator in the design, manufacturing and sale of portable electronic vaporizers. Atmos uses proprietary in-house engineering with exceptional attention to detail to design top-of-the-line products subject to the highest standards of manufacturing and quality control. Atmos also works with national and international distributors and manufacturers to procure the best quality components for its outstanding product designs.